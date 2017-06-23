Is It So Hot In Arizona You Can Cook Steaks In The Sun?

The first day of summer was June 20, and Phoenix, Arizona, celebrated the solstice with a high temperature of 116 degrees. Apparently, the weather was perfect for a barbecue…no grill necessary.

A video posted on the YouTube channel WhenInYourState allegedly shows an Arizonan cooking steaks on a pan that was heated up with only the energy of the sun. Oh, and for desert, he shows off some cookies that appear to be baking on the dash of his Lamborghini – windows rolled up, of course.

Granted, even though 116 degrees – or whatever the temperature was when the video was shot – is hot, it’s not necessarily grill hot, so I find myself a wee bit skeptical if there isn’t some other trickery going on here: a pan that was preheated on an actual grill or steaks where, as Mashable suggests, “someone sneakily pre-cooked one side of each slab.” That sizzle sounds just a little too perfect.

Still, we get it…it’s hot in Arizona. We’ll stay away no matter how delicious your Lamborghini cookies are.