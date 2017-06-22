Ancient Snacks: The World’s Oldest Pretzel Is 250-Years-Old

Sure, your baking is bad, but is it so bad it will go down in history?

Archeologists in Germany found what the Bavarian Bureau for the Conservation of Historic Monuments has called “definitely the oldest pretzel ever found.” And in a somewhat ironic twist of fate, the reason the 250-year-old piece of knotted bread survived for centuries because it was burnt to a crisp.

Carbon dating has placed the pretzel’s original bake date somewhere between the years 1700 and 1800. According to NBC News, archaeologists found the pretzel during excavations in the city of Regensburg last summer along with several rolls, croissant-shaped dough and other pretzel fragments, all of which were well preserved because they were charred. No word on if the baker had a day job.

Despite the snack’s lack of edibility, historians were excited. “In my 30 years in the business I have never found an organic object,” said Silvia Codreanau-Windauer, who works for the Bavarian Bureau. Now her fingers are crossed that they dig up some super historic mustard to go with it. Though if you’ve managed to burn mustard, you should really stay out of the kitchen.

