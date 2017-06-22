America's Favorite Halloween Candy, Broken Down by State

This piece originally appeared on Travel + Leisure.
Come Halloween, everyone has a specific sweet treat they comb the Halloween candy aisles for. Caramel apple suckers, M&Ms, Tootsie Rolls, Hershey's, candy corn—the sugary list goes on and on. Influenster, a website covering products and reviews, may have found the Halloween treat that tops the list. While surveying 40,000 of their users for the best Halloween candies by state, they found that there was one chocolate snack that kept popping up: Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. The candy brought in the most votes and was one of three picks to show up in every single state—the other two being Kit Kat and Butterfinger.
Think you know what tops the list in your state? Find out if your pick made the cut:
- Alabama: Airheads
- Alaska: Snickers
- Arizona: Toblerone
- Arkansas: Skittles
- California: Lifesavers
- Colorado: Milky Way
- Connecticut: Reese's Peanut Butter Cups
- Delaware: 3 Musketeers
- Florida: Nestle Crunch
- Georgia: Pixy Stix
- Idaho: Butterfinger
- Hawaii: 100 Grand
- Illinois: Snickers
- Indiana: Reese's Pieces
- Iowa: Twix
- Louisiana: Swedish Fish
- Kansas: Twizzlers
- Kentucky: Whoppers
- Maine: Starburst
- Maryland: Twix
- Massachussetts: Starburst
- Michigan: M&Ms
- Minnesota: 100 Grand
- Mississippi: Herhsey's Kisses
- Missouri: Herhsey's Kisses
- Montana: Kit Kat
- Nebraska: Skittles
- Nevada: Jolly Ranchers
- New Hampshire: Tootsie Rolls
- New Jersey: Sour Patch Kids
- New Mexico: 3 Musketeers
- New York: Sweet Tarts
- North Carolina: Butterfinger
- North Dakota: Sour Patch Kids
- Ohio: Milky Way
- Oklahoma: M&Ms
- Oregon: Candy Corn
- Pennsylvania: Swedish Fish
- Rhode Island: Reese's Peanut Butter Cups
- South Carolina: Candy Corn
- South Dakota: Laffy Taffy
- Tennessee: Candy Corn
- Texas: Candy Corn
- Utah: Nerds
- Vermont: Almond Joy
- Virginia: Reese's Pieces
- Washington: Airheads
- West Virginia: Oreo
- Wisconsin: Laffy Taffy
- Wyoming: Candy Corn
