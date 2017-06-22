America's Favorite Halloween Candy, Broken Down by State

This piece originally appeared on Travel + Leisure.

Come Halloween, everyone has a specific sweet treat they comb the Halloween candy aisles for. Caramel apple suckers, M&Ms, Tootsie Rolls, Hershey's, candy corn—the sugary list goes on and on. Influenster, a website covering products and reviews, may have found the Halloween treat that tops the list. While surveying 40,000 of their users for the best Halloween candies by state, they found that there was one chocolate snack that kept popping up: Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. The candy brought in the most votes and was one of three picks to show up in every single state—the other two being Kit Kat and Butterfinger.

Think you know what tops the list in your state? Find out if your pick made the cut:

Alabama: Airheads

Alaska: Snickers

Arizona: Toblerone

Arkansas: Skittles

California: Lifesavers

Colorado: Milky Way

Connecticut: Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

Delaware: 3 Musketeers

Florida: Nestle Crunch

Georgia: Pixy Stix

Idaho: Butterfinger

Hawaii: 100 Grand

Illinois: Snickers

Indiana: Reese's Pieces

Iowa: Twix

Louisiana: Swedish Fish

Kansas: Twizzlers

Kentucky: Whoppers

Maine: Starburst

Maryland: Twix

Massachussetts: Starburst

Michigan: M&Ms

Minnesota: 100 Grand

Mississippi: Herhsey's Kisses

Missouri: Herhsey's Kisses

Montana: Kit Kat

Nebraska: Skittles

Nevada: Jolly Ranchers

New Hampshire: Tootsie Rolls

New Jersey: Sour Patch Kids

New Mexico: 3 Musketeers

New York: Sweet Tarts

North Carolina: Butterfinger

North Dakota: Sour Patch Kids

Ohio: Milky Way

Oklahoma: M&Ms

Oregon: Candy Corn

Pennsylvania: Swedish Fish

Rhode Island: Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

South Carolina: Candy Corn

South Dakota: Laffy Taffy

Tennessee: Candy Corn

Texas: Candy Corn

Utah: Nerds

Vermont: Almond Joy

Virginia: Reese's Pieces

Washington: Airheads

West Virginia: Oreo

Wisconsin: Laffy Taffy

Wyoming: Candy Corn

