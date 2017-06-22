Americans Spend Over $1,000 a Year Ordering In

Think your occasional splurge on ordering in doesn’t add up? A new survey of 1,000 Americans found that the average person spent $20.95 per week on online orders. That sounds perfectly reasonable – until you multiply it by 52 and realize people are investing a pretty hefty $1,089 per year getting food delivered to their door.

You may want to season those takeout numbers with a grain of salt though. It’s worth noting that Butterball commissioned the study – because apparently they think we should spend more time at home laboring over oven-roasted turkeys. That said, there’s no reason to believe their methodology is off, especially when yours truly just ordered at least 20 bucks worth of Chinese food last night.

The survey also asked participants about their ordering habits and motivation. A quarter of respondents said they order in at least once a week, with around five percent saying they order food online every day or two. And why do we do it? Luckily, only 35 percent of people polled said laziness or tiredness. The much bigger reason: We can’t control ourselves. 52 percent of people said they ordered online to fulfill a craving.

Despite these numbers, however, more than half of those surveyed said that a home-cooked meal is still their favorite way to eat. That sounds pretty old-fashioned to me. If I really want a good dose of nostalgia, instead of ordering online, I’ll call in my order with a phone. Maybe even a landline if I can find one.

