Americans Love Organic Food Even Though They Don’t Know What It Means

Around 70 percent of Americans now buy some form of organic food and are willing to pay more for it, according to a recent survey featured in Fast Company, but many still aren't sure about the specifics. In fact, only 20 percent of people could define it. For the record, it means that the food is grown without “pesticides, synthetic fertilizers, sewage sludge, genetically modified organisms, or ionizing radiation.”

That means that whatever Mad Men-level marketing geniuses are helping brand organics have done a bang-up job as they have managed to get consumers to spend more money on products they don't fully understand. But BFG, the company behind the survey said that companies may start adding more diverse and informative labeling to stand out in an increasingly crowded market. BFG CEO Kevin Meany said, "Those brands that truly have a point of difference, if they can communicate that clearly and prove it to the consumer, they will have a distinct advantage.”

