Amazon Launching Their Own Food Brand

Amazon prides itself on being a place where people can buy pretty much anything. Soon, that might include food that is sold under its own private label, owned and operated by Amazon.

Amazon has sold products under private labels in the past, but this would be the first time the massive online retailer tries to market its own edible products. The items will be added to its Elements brand, which is currently being used to sell baby wipes. It had also previously sold Elements diapers but pulled the item from the market after customer complaints over a design flaw.

Hopefully, Amazon won’t have similar issues when it ventures into these new goods, which, according to the Wall Street Journal, will include “coffee, soup, pasta, water, vitamins, dog food and household items like razors and cleaning products.”

Amazon’s plans were revealed when it sought trademark protection for the products earlier this month. Beyond that, no details seemed to be available about when these items will start selling, how much they will cost and whether they will only be available to Amazon Prime members, as previous Elements products were.

It’s just the latest new project to come out of the Seattle-based company. It's already selling Kindles and cloud computing and Golden Globe-winning TV shows and delivering items by drones.

Related: Should You Become an Uber Driver?

Chefs Make Better Food When They Can See Their Customers

Don't Stop Hitting Yourself: Researchers Uncover the Most Ridiculous Way to Curb Food Cravings