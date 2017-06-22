All-You-Can-Eat McDonald's Fries Exist (and Where to Find Them)

Everyone has their favorite in the great fast food French fry debate. While the In-N-Outs and Shake Shacks of the world have their virtues, regardless of one's proclivity to one brand or another, one addendum always seems to make its way into the conversation: McDonald's fries are hard to resist. Heck, even culinary giants like Julia Child herself has extolled the virtues of Mickey D's salt-laden, starchy delights at one time or another. In fact, she complained they'd gotten too healthy! Assuming you favor McDonald's famous side, it begs a question once posed by Shakespeare himself, "can one desire too much of a good thing?" The answer to that question may soon come in the form of a new St. Joseph, MO location of the fast food franchise dubbed the "McDonald's of the Future" where for the first time, the menu will feature all-you-can-eat french fries.

Since the demise of the Super Size container of fries, it's been a rough go for folks looking to get their fix without the shame of ordering multiple cartons. It's not the first time the public has been denied their fry rights. If memory serves me correctly, nearly two decades ago my local McDonald's started serving up bucket-sized orders of fries which were the shareable hit of my middle school friends' scantly lined pockets. But those, too, have all but disappeared from the menu. As a country, we can argue until the cows come home about whether restaurants or consumers themselves should regulate portions. But apparently McDonald's has put that discussion to rest. They've seen the future, and it's all-you-can-eat.

