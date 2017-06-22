All-Ranch Dressing Restaurant Opening Next Week in St. Louis

Mike Pomranz
June 22, 2017

Ranch dressing: It’s not just for salads anymore; it’s for literally every single item on the entire menu.  That’s the concept behind a new restaurant called Twisted Ranch opening on June 30th in St. Louis. 

The idea is the brainchild of co-owners Jim Hayden and Chad Allen who, according to St. Louis Magazine, “began tinkering with the versatility of the universally-appealing dressing…thought it a legitimate angle, and after a year-and-a-half of menu development, it's becoming a reality.”  Hayden said he thinks Twisted Ranch might be the only all-ranch dressing restaurant ever created.  Some might contend that there’s a reason for that.

The menu, which is already available on their website, includes a mix of the obvious, the interesting and what some might call the insane.  For instance, a “Buffalo Chicken Dip” seems like a perfectly logical landing place for the dressing.  And it is St. Louis, so of course Toasted Ravioli are in order; “ranch seasoned panko bread crumbs” actually sound like they could make for a solid twist on the regional favorite.  But then there are items like the “Chicken Bloomin’ Lasagna” – a lasagna “served in a Parmesan ranch sauce.”

The heart of the restaurant, however, seems to be their 18 different types of ranch dressing for diners to indulge in: horseradish, southwest, garlic, buttermilk basil, buffalo, Durkee, tzatziki, creole, Thai, fajita, smoked paprika, teriyaki, spicy mustard, cheesy bacon, guacamole, Cajun, dill and chipotle.  Trying topping that, Hidden Valley!

