All-Ranch Dressing Restaurant Opening Next Week in St. Louis

Ranch dressing: It’s not just for salads anymore; it’s for literally every single item on the entire menu. That’s the concept behind a new restaurant called Twisted Ranch opening on June 30th in St. Louis.

The idea is the brainchild of co-owners Jim Hayden and Chad Allen who, according to St. Louis Magazine, “began tinkering with the versatility of the universally-appealing dressing…thought it a legitimate angle, and after a year-and-a-half of menu development, it's becoming a reality.” Hayden said he thinks Twisted Ranch might be the only all-ranch dressing restaurant ever created. Some might contend that there’s a reason for that.

The menu, which is already available on their website, includes a mix of the obvious, the interesting and what some might call the insane. For instance, a “Buffalo Chicken Dip” seems like a perfectly logical landing place for the dressing. And it is St. Louis, so of course Toasted Ravioli are in order; “ranch seasoned panko bread crumbs” actually sound like they could make for a solid twist on the regional favorite. But then there are items like the “Chicken Bloomin’ Lasagna” – a lasagna “served in a Parmesan ranch sauce.”

The heart of the restaurant, however, seems to be their 18 different types of ranch dressing for diners to indulge in: horseradish, southwest, garlic, buttermilk basil, buffalo, Durkee, tzatziki, creole, Thai, fajita, smoked paprika, teriyaki, spicy mustard, cheesy bacon, guacamole, Cajun, dill and chipotle. Trying topping that, Hidden Valley!

