All Hail Breakfast Pot Pie, King Of Comfort Food

Where: The Smith, NYC

What: If brunch is all about satisfying comfort food then the pot pie fits the bill. That's the logic behind the Breakfast Pot Pie at The Smith in New York. The cheddar-chive biscuit crust gives a twist on the traditional. But it’s the inside that really gets the job done with a rich matrix of Italian pork sausage, white pepper gravy, smoked bacon, fingerling potatoes, veggies, and chicken jus. And of course, because we’re talking about brunch there are three eggs on top for good measure.

Wash it down with: Counter this gut-bomb with a bright, fresh cocktail, like the "Oh Pear," with gin, Thai green chili tincture, Bosc pear, and pear cider.

