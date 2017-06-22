All of Bob’s Burgers to Become Reality in a Pun-Filled Burger Cookbook

Regular viewers of Bob’s Burgers are familiar with the Fox show’s running gag: The fictional restaurant presents a constant stream of fictional burger specials featuring names that are always puns. Some recent personal favorites include the “Three Beets to the Wind” burger, the “I Fought the Slaw” burger and the “Is This Your Chard” burger.

Well, many of these fictional burgers are soon to be fictional no more. In a somewhat unique agreement, show creator Loren Bouchard has teamed up with superfan Cole Bowden to sign a deal for a cookbook with recipes for burger ideas swiped from the show.

What makes this match so unique is that Bowden, who is currently an engineer for Honda, originally had no affiliation with the show itself. In 2013, while still in college, the admittedly novice cook—“I mean, I knew my way around a frying pan,” he told NPR, “but pretty much just how to put things into it and heat it up”—began a blog called The Bob’s Burger Experiment, where he attempted to whip up burgers based on the names he’d seen in the show. Equally curious fans loved the idea of seeing these cartoon concepts presented in real life, and Bowden's site became a hit.

One of the fans of the site was none other than Bouchard, the man behind Bob’s Burgers. “I loved [the blog] ever since I heard of it, which was at its inception several years ago,” he said. “It was maybe the best example of how doing a show in the age of the Internet can be such a satisfying experience.”

The two first worked together when Bowden requested advance notice of upcoming episodes’ burger specials so he could have them ready to post on his blog by show night. But now, this somewhat odd couple has entered into a more formal agreement for the aforementioned cookbook: Bowden will be writing the recipes, and Bouchard will provide artwork.

The book, which will be published by Rizzoli, has no release date. For now, while you’re waiting to pony up your cash, your best bet is to get the recipes for free on Bowden’s site.

