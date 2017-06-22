Rib-Sticking Fried Rice, Adobo-Style

Where: Odys + Penelope, Los Angeles

What: A huge pile of salty carbs with a dash of spice — this fried rice is a killer hangover cure. At Odys + Penelope, the “Adobo Fried Rice” is topped with organic sunnyside-up eggs and a spiced sambal, with a little radish salad to cool it down.

Wash it down with: The Bloody Mary variant called “The Third Ring,” with fresh-pressed tomato and the classic trio of Worcestershire-horseradish-celery, along with pickle juice, smoked paprika, and Scrappy’s Celery Bitters.

