Rib-Sticking Fried Rice, Adobo-Style

Carey Jones
June 22, 2017

Where: Odys + Penelope, Los Angeles

What: A huge pile of salty carbs with a dash of spice — this fried rice is a killer hangover cure. At Odys + Penelope, the “Adobo Fried Rice” is topped with organic sunnyside-up eggs and a spiced sambal, with a little radish salad to cool it down. 

Wash it down with: The Bloody Mary variant called “The Third Ring,” with fresh-pressed tomato and the classic trio of Worcestershire-horseradish-celery, along with pickle juice, smoked paprika, and Scrappy’s Celery Bitters.

Related Video: The Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich From Union Fare

FWx is always on the search for surefire ways to kill a hangover. For more amazing ways to wake up and recover from last nights revelry, check out our round up of the Best Hangover Cures in the U.S.

