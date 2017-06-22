Add An Egg To A Juicy Lucy Burger And It Becomes Life Altering

The burger can be many things: delicious, classic, timeless, perfect comfort food. Sometimes, though, a burger can be life altering. Enter, The Juicy Lucy. A mouthwatering burger patty stuffed with a molten cheese surprise.

Here's my version of the Juicy Lucy, in breakfast form. Perfect for brunch, breakfast for dinner, or whenever you want a burger to change your life.

The Juicy Lucy Breakfast Burger

Makes 4

Burgers

2 lbs ground chuck

1 cup mozzarella, grated

Sea salt & pepper

1 tablespoon butter

Guacamole

2 avocados

1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lime juice

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

Maple Bacon

8 pieces of smoked bacon

1 tablespoon maple syrup

Toppings

1 tablespoon butter

4 eggs

4 brioche buns

1 cup lettuce

1/2 cup mayo

Preheat your oven to 350°.

Divide beef into 8 equal portions, and shape into patties slightly larger than the width of the hamburger buns. Place 1/4 cup of grated mozzarella in the center of 4 of the patties and top with another patty. Close the sides by shaping each burger into a ball and gently flatten with the palm of your hand. Place burgers on a plate in the fridge for 20 minutes.

Line a baking tray with parchment paper and lay with bacon. Baste the bacon with 1 tablespoon of maple syrup and cook, flipping half way through, for 30 - 35 minutes, until crispy, and caramelized.

Slice avocados in half, remove pit and scoop the flesh into a bowl. Add the freshly squeezed lime juice and season with sea salt. Using a fork, mash the avocados into a paste, and set aside.

Heat a large pan over medium high, and melt 1 tablespoon of butter. Season burger patties on both sides with salt & pepper, and fry for 3 - 4 minutes per side, until a crust forms. Place the burgers on a rack set overtop a baking tray, and bake for 8 minutes.

While the burgers are in the oven, melt 1 tablespoon of butter in a large clean frying pan, and fry the eggs.

To build burgers, top bun with 2 tablespoons of guacamole, 1 burger patty, a fried egg, 2 strips of bacon, and some crisp lettuce. Spread 1 tablespoon of mayo on the top half of each bun, and enjoy.

Related: The Burger May Be Way Older than You Think

How to Super Chill Beer

Will It Burger? 3 Gorgeous, Avant-Garde Takes on the Classic