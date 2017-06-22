Is a 90-Calorie Cinnabon Still a Cinnabon? The Brand Is Banking on Mini Buns

Cinnabon is nearly synonymous with excess. One Classic-size ’bon will set you back a whopping 880 calories according to the company’s website. Even a smaller Minibon cinnamon roll is still 350 calories. As delicious as these mall staples can be, not everyone can find five friends to split one with or squeeze in an extra 5K run to offset the sugar intake.

But there may be hope yet for your inner mall rat: Cinnabon is planning to enter the “artisanal” bakery market, testing out a new Bon Bake Shop store in Houston this September.

The Bon Bake Shop will offer smaller rolls, featuring a variety of unique frostings, with each one clocking in at around 90 calories. Flavors will include Smores, Maple Bacon, Wild Berries & Cream, Pumpkin Caramel, Toasted Coconut, Bavarian Cream Pie, Brownie Batter and Butterfinger.

“The next big thing in indulgence is small,” Cinnabon marketing chief Kristen Hartman told Businessweek. “People are all about bite-size and sharing.”

That might be true, but whether a spruced-up, scaled-down Cinnabon will woo the foodie crowd or pique the interest of those prefer to tear into their desserts with a knife and fork is yet to be seen.

Related: This Duck Confit Cinnamon Roll is the Most Decadent Way to Kill Your Hangover

Food Duels: Fries Vs. Onion Rings

Great Breakfast Pastries