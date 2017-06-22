9 Ways to Make Bread in Your Slow Cooker

This piece originally appeared on PureWow.
Dear slow cooker: what can’t you do? Our newest discovery: Crock-Pot bread. Here, nine recipes that’ll blow your mind.
ROSEMARY OLIVE BREAD
Let the dough sit for about an hour before sticking it in the Crock-Pot on high for two hours. Then bring on the E.V.O.O.
CINNAMON ROLLS
We’ll make this for breakfast and have it again for dessert.
ARTISAN LOAF
Knead the dough for about five minutes, and let your slow cooker do the heavy lifting.
BANANA BREAD
Cook for four hours on low, then go bananas.
HOMEMADE SANDWICH BREAD
Elevate the everyday.
CARAMEL APPLE FRENCH TOAST
The apples make it healthy, right?
CHEESY CAULIFLOWER GARLIC BREAD
You only need five ingredients, plus salt and pepper.
PUMPKIN BREAD
Because pumpkin season isn’t over until we say so, dammit.
CORN BREAD
And corn-bread season’s only just begun.
RELATED: 8 Amazing Places to Go in the Caribbean
8 Celebrities Crushing Karaoke
23 Foods You Can Make in a Muffin Tin