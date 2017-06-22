9 Ways to Make Bread in Your Slow Cooker

This piece originally appeared on PureWow.

Dear slow cooker: what can’t you do? Our newest discovery: Crock-Pot bread. Here, nine recipes that’ll blow your mind.

ROSEMARY OLIVE BREAD

HOST THE TOAST

Let the dough sit for about an hour before sticking it in the Crock-Pot on high for two hours. Then bring on the E.V.O.O.

Get the recipe.

CINNAMON ROLLS

LE CREME DE LA CRUMB

We’ll make this for breakfast and have it again for dessert.

Get the recipe.

ARTISAN LOAF

EAZY PEAZY MEALZ

Knead the dough for about five minutes, and let your slow cooker do the heavy lifting.

Get the recipe.

BANANA BREAD

TAMMI LEE TIPS

Cook for four hours on low, then go bananas.

Get the recipe.

HOMEMADE SANDWICH BREAD

MOMABLES

Elevate the everyday.

Get the recipe.

CARAMEL APPLE FRENCH TOAST

BETTY CROCKER

The apples make it healthy, right?

Get the recipe.

CHEESY CAULIFLOWER GARLIC BREAD

ALL DAY I DREAM ABOUT FOOD

You only need five ingredients, plus salt and pepper.

Get the recipe.

PUMPKIN BREAD

52 KITCHEN ADVENTURES

Because pumpkin season isn’t over until we say so, dammit.

Get the recipe.

CORN BREAD

TABLE SPOON

And corn-bread season’s only just begun.

Get the recipe.

