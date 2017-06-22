9 Surprising Things to Eat at the Airports in Vegas and Dallas

In the five years since a slate of chef-driven restaurants opened in JFK’s Terminal 5 , airport food has made huge strides. The latest chefs to venture into this growing field include Food & Wine Best New Chef 2009 Christopher Kostow, and New York’s Cedric Vongerichten, the talented son of the one and only Jean-Georges. Each will head up one of the new American Express Centurion Lounges at San Francisco and La Guardia airports, which are set to open later this year.

The new spots are very much in the mold of AmEx’s inaugural lounges in Las Vegas and Dallas, which now boast retooled menus from star chefs Scott Conant and Dean Fearing. All of the lounges are open to AmEx cardholders and offer free food once you’re in. A look at some of the new dishes will make you forget that your flight just got delayed another two hours and that the guy running the TSA line has no concept of personal space.

BBQ brisket tacos. (Dallas)

Chicken enchiladas with roasted green chile sauce. (Dallas)



Farro with roasted root vegetables. (Vegas)



Baby potatoes with créme fraiche and chives. (Vegas)



Brioche French toast with giuanduja whipped cream. (Vegas)



Corn and oil cocktail from PDT's Jim Meehan. (Dallas)



Roasted sweet potatoes with sage, cumin-scented yogurt and pumpkin seeds. (Vegas)



Gougeres with basil puree. (Vegas)



Warm apple buckle with berry compote. (Dallas)

Related: Ultimate Airport Dining Survival Guide

7 Ways to Cozy Up to a Flight Attendant

5 Pro Tips from the New North Korea Travel App