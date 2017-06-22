9 More Burgers to Make in Salute to the 9 Billion We Ate Last Year

We would like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the people of the United States of America for once again affirming our burger supremacy. According to the hardworking statisticians at Burger Business, Americans consumed 9 billion of them last year. And that doesn’tinclude all your off-brand turkey or veggie varieties. Nine billion beef burgers. That’s 28 burgers for every person in the country and represents a jump of more than 260 million from last year. If you didn’t make your quota of 28 last year, you'd better get going for 2015. Here are nine recipes to get you started.

1. Lola Burgers

Part burger, part breakfast sandwich. All good.

2. Cheddar-Stuffed Burgers with Pickled Slaw and Fried Shallots

Stuffing the burgers with cheddar makes them particularly juicy and melty, two things all cheeseburgers should be.

3. Double Cheese Burger, Los Angeles-Style

Roy Choi’s double burger looks like it could come straight out off the line at the best diner you’ve ever been to, but he adds in a little shiso to give it some extra flavor.

4. Cheddar BLT Burgers with Tarragon Russian Dressing

The secret to chef Laurent Tourondel’s fantastic burgers is a quick brush with melted butter while it’s on the grill.

5. Minetta Burger

The flagship burger from one of New York’s best.

6. Nacho Burger

Bobby Flay’s ultimate mash-up of two of the finest dishes out there.

7. Umami Burgers with Port and Stilton

The only condiment this masterpiece from L.A.’s Umami Burger needs is a little ruby port.

8. Bacon Burgers on Brioche

No burger list is complete without a classic bacon cheeseburger.

9. Homemade Big Mac

You will never eat another fast food burger again after trying this much-improved homemade version from our own Dennis Prescott.

