8 Ways to Escape the Terrible Hummus Recall

So you’re going to a cookout this weekend and the host told you to “just bring something easy.” You’ll pick up some hummus on the way right? It’s what you always do. Not this weekend it’s not! Over seven tons of pureed chickpeas have been recalled from Trader Joe’s and Target due to listeria contamination.

Because it’s an unwritten rule that every gathering of more than five people must have hummus present, you’re just going to have to make it yourself. It’s time to grab some tahini and be a hero with one of these party saving dips.

Avocado-Hummus Dip

If hummus and guacamole got together and had a beautiful, well-behaved baby that everyone liked, this would be it.

Sweet Potato Hummus

The little bit of extra sweetness in this dip will make you a very popular person if you bring it.

White Bean and Kale Hummus

It’s true. They can put kale in anything now.

Hummus with Spiced Beef and Pine Nuts

Meaty hummus that’s delicious to eat and perfect to annoy the person who won’t stop asking where the vegetarian option is.

Beet Hummus

Don’t let the color throw you off. This is still totally hummus.

Roasted Garlic and Carmelized Onion Hummus

There’s a whole head of garlic in this one, so be careful who you breath on.

Green Lentil Hummus

This Turkish version drops chickpeas entirely in favor of lentils.

Red Pepper Hummus with Hot Paprika

This one-step recipe will make forget all about the red stuff that the health department just carted away from Trader Joe’s.

