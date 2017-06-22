8 Things You Can Do with Your Black Market Nutella

Police in the Liguria region of Italy recently busted three men from Naples for attempted grand theft Nutella. Though this isn't the first time the chocolate hazelnut spread has pushed someone into a life of crime, the 64 pounds the men tried to make off with and sell on the black market is a decidedly smaller score than the five tons that were stolen in Germany a couple of years back. While we haven't necessarily broken the law, we've made some questionable calls when it comes to Nutella in the past. But these eight recipes won't have anyone questioning your choices.

1. Icebox Cakes

Four chocolaty cookies are stacked with layers of Nutella cream in between each.

2. Hazelnut and Caramel Ice Cream Sandwiches

Hazelnut meringues are filled with caramel ice cream and a layer of Nutella, mixed with white chocolate and crushed ice cream cones.

3. Banana Nutella S'mores

For a more robust take on s’mores, fill graham crackers with marshmallow fluff, bananas and Nutella before toasting.

4. Hazelnut Sandwich Cookies

Crunchy, buttery cookies with plenty of Nutella in between—you’ll never buy cookies at the grocery store again.

5. Oatella Cookies

Give your oatmeal cookies a makeover by adding Nutella to the dough.

6. Chocolate-Chocolate Macarons

These rich Nutella-stuffed macarons are surprisingly light.

7. Nutella Swirl Pound Cake

A simple improvement to your pound cake recipe? Swirl Nutella into the batter before baking.

8. A Twist on Nutella Crepes

The brown butter gives the crepes a subtle, nutty flavor.

