8 Ridiculously Good Uses For Pumpkin Butter

This piece originally appeared on Domainehome.com.

Nothing says fall like a jar of pumpkin butter in the house—except for maybe the leaves changing color. When we first discovered this addictively delicious autumnal spread, we put it on toast basically every morning. But who knew there were so many other ways to use it? From flavorful cocktails to granola, these recipes will blow your mind.

1. A Rum Cocktail

This autumnal cocktail uses pumpkin butter as a sweetener and flavor agent alongside anejo rum, dry sherry, lemon juice, simple syrup, and angostura bitters—and of course, a cinnamon stick and nutmeg for garnish.

Recipe: The Pilgrimage Cocktail

2. Baked French Toast



Photo © The Minimalist Baker

What’s better than French toast for breakfast? Baked pumpkin butter French toast with pecans or walnuts, of course.

Recipe: Pumpkin French Toast Bake

3. Bread

The secret to this best-ever pumpkin loaf is that it’s made with not only pumpkin puree, but also pumpkin butter. Twice the pumpkin, twice the flavor!

Recipe: Pumpkin Butter Pumpkin Loaf

4. Dessert Ravioli

We’d never heard of dessert ravioli before, but we were instantly hooked when we discovered it. This delicate pecan and pumpkin butter-filled pastry is a little bite of heaven.

Recipe: Pumpkin Butter Puff Pastry Ravioli

5. Pizza

Pumpkin pizza, you say? This savory pumpkin butter tart is basically an irresistible flatbread made with onion, walnuts, blue cheese, and thyme.

Recipe: Savory Pumpkin Butter Tart

6. Granola

Infuse your morning with a little fall flavor by baking granola with maple syrup, pumpkin butter, and autumnal spices.

Recipe: Pumpkin Butter and Brown Butter Maple Pecan Granola

7. Pumpkin Butter Cups

Peanut butter cups are so last season. It’s all about the pumpkin butter cups now, which are filled with nuts and can be sprinkled with sea salt, coconut, or whatever you wish!

Recipe: Pumpkin Butter Cups

8. A Rye Cocktail

Not a big rum enthusiast? Try this pumpkin butter cocktail instead: It’s made with rye, amaro, lemon juice, simple syrup, angostura bitters, and seasonal lager. Cheers!

Recipe: The Bitter Pumpkin

Related: 11 Apps That Will Totally Change Your Life

The Ultimate Decorating Guide for Renters

Get Inspired by This Black and White Home With Style