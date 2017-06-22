8 Perfect Ice Cream Sundaes for Anyone Who Can’t Make it to Ben and Jerry’s Free Cone Day

Today, for the 25th time, it is the annual Free Cone Day at Ben and Jerry’s. But sadly, everyone cannot participate in the joy of gratis Chunky Monkey in honor of the brand's anniversary. There are some states that completely lack Ben and Jerry’s locations and more that can only boast one (come on Mississippi!). So for those of you whose geography is preventing the fulfillment of your B&J's ice cream desires, here are eight DIY sundaes that sound like Ben & Jerry's flavors.

1. Roasted Pear Sundae with Balsamic-Caramel Sauce

We know Ben and Jerry are hippies, but this could have been a huge flavor in the 80s if they called it Ronald Reagan’s Pear Down This Wall.

2. Halvah Sesame Sundae

This could be Ice Cube’s Halvah Atcha Boy. Alright, we’re stretching now.

3. Butter Pecan Blondie Sundaes with Creamy Caramel Sauce

Butter Pecan Blondie’s Sundae or Another? That’s it. We’re done flavor naming. We’re leaving it to the professionals in Vermont.

4. Bourbon Nectarine Ice Cream Sundaes with Pound Cake Croutons

Why aren’t all croutons made out of cake? That’s just poor planning.

5. Vanilla Sundaes with Crisped Rice and Peanut Crunch

The next person to say vanilla ice cream is boring only gets orange slices for dessert for a month.

6. German Chocolate Cake Sundae

Say what you want about the Germans, but the cake named after them goes great with ice cream.

7. Chocolate Soufflé Sundae

These three words should only be used in this order.

8. Apple Butter Ice Cream with Ginger Chocolate Ganache Sundae

To make apple butter ice cream, all you have to do is mix apple butter into ice cream. Just don't tell anyone. They will be way more impressed.

