8 Home Remedies for Illness Explained by Science

From vitamin-popping to a simple bowl of chicken soup, everyone has some mix of home remedies they use to stave off illness. But are these methods just superstition, or do they really have any scientific support?

Well, AsapScience looks into eight different sick remedies that have been scientifically proven to at least partially work and explains how in this short 3-minute video.

Does an apple a day really keep the doctor away? Should you really feed a cold and starve a fever? See what they say about those and six other old-school methods of getting healthy that might leave you wondering what the hell else mom was right about…

[h/t Laughing Squid]

