8 Elements That Must Coalesce for a Perfect Bowl of Ramen

John Kernick
If New York has an undisputed ramen king, it's Ivan Orkin. Not only does his eponymous Ivan Ramen serve one of NYC's best bowls, but he also perfected his work as a self-proclaimed, “white guy making ramen in Tokyo,” which is quite a rarity. In a new short film by Jake Sumner for Nowness, Orkin makes his perfect of ramen and details the eight elements that every bowl needs, from aromatic noodles to a half-cooked egg, which he cuts with fishing line. Watch the video below to get the full breakdown and to get very, very hungry.
