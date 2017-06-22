8 Actually Sensible Foods to Eat at Major League Ballparks This Season

As you probably know, Major League Baseball stadiums are turning out a mind-boggling selection of belly-busting and artery-clogging foods this season.

But what if you’re a fan looking for something a little, well, lighter? (Also because no one should be eating something called a “burgerizza.”)

Though it took a bit of digging around, we found some excellent alternatives to most of the standard, greasy ballpark fare out there. While not everything is healthy, per se, we can safely say our selections are more sensible than a bacon cheeseburger wedged between two pepperoni pizzas.

Vegan Po’ Boy Sandwich - Arizona Diamondbacks



credit: Sarah Sachs/Arizona Diamondbacks

It’s everything you love about the iconic Louisianan sandwich, with a vegan twist. First, “fishless” filets from Gardein are fried golden brown. Then, they’re tucked into a soft white roll with a clutch of spicy slaw and drizzle of sweet and tangy vegan Thousand Island dressing.

SF Giant Roll - San Francisco Giants

Totally hearty and healthful(ish), this handheld creation is where Japanese and Mexican cuisine collide. Shaped like a burrito – rice, ahi tuna, crispy tofu, bok choy and spicy mayo are wrapped in a big sheet of nori, instead of a flour tortilla.

Kale Salad - Kansas City Royals



credit: Aramark

Hometown fans of last year’s World Series winners seeking a less gut-busting alternative to hot dogs and nachos should dig into this bright and colorful kale salad. (Yes, we said kale.) Strawberries and apples lend sweetness, while marcona almonds add a pleasing crunch. It’s all finished with chunks of creamy boursin cheese and a light poppy seed vinaigrette.

Vegetarian Chili - Washington Nationals

While Ben’s Chili Bowl is a DC institution most famous for its beefy chill, which typically tops dogs, burgers, and fries, their vegetarian chili shouldn’t be missed. Loaded with tomatoes, green peppers, onions, it’s mouthwatering smothered on sandwiches and sides (like its meaty cousin), and as a stand-alone snack (be sure to ask for extra cheese and onions).

Vegan Pizza - New York Mets

At the Two Boots stand, not only can you enjoy a slice from one of the city’s most popular joints, you can also enlist a slightly healthier approach with their vegan option. Featuring the iconic subtly spicy tomato sauce and crackly, cornmeal-dusted crust, it swaps out mozzarella with Daiya, a tapioca-based cheese substitute.

Vegan Cheese Steak - Philadelphia Phillies



credit: Aramark

The beloved Philly specialty successfully goes meatless in this version. Sautéed locally-grown wild mushrooms and deep-fried tofu give this sandwich a sturdy and meaty foundation, while dairy-free cheese and a sub roll from a local bakery complete this guiltless (for the most part) sandwich.

Acai Bowl - Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim

If you’re not feeling the vegan nachos in plastic helmets (as cute as they are), head to the window of Melissa’s Fresh for You for one of their acai bowls. Already healthy on its own – acai is widely recognized as a superfood, since it’s packed with antioxidants and amino acids – the fruit gets an even bigger nutritional boost with the help of bananas, strawberries, granola and honey.

Kale Salad - Boston Red Sox



credit: Aramark

The kale in this second salad on this list is sourced from Fenway Farms, a garden on the roof of Fenway Park that debuted last year. It’s also the kind of rare salad that really satisfies by cleverly balancing textures (like crunch from the pecans and creaminess from the goat cheese) and flavors (like sweetness from the maple and tartness from the Granny Smith apples)