7 Shocking Food Stats for Super Bowl Sunday

If you haven’t bought a pair of sized-up pants for Monday morning you might want to run out and get some—or maybe just switch to sweat pants entirely. That’s because on Super Bowl Sunday, you'll most likely join the rest of America in consuming calories like a competitive eater. On average, we’re expected to eat 2,400 calories each just during game time. And if that number doesn’t seem high, there are plenty more stats to digest. Get ready America, things are about to get heavy.

