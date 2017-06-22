7 Outstanding Millennium Falcon Cakes, to Celebrate its Appearance in the New Star Wars Movie

Whenever information drips and dribbles out about the new Star Wars movie, it’s big news. Earlier this week, it was the bombshell that Oscar-winner and current most beautiful person in the world Lupita Nyong’o landed a role in the upcoming J.J. Abrams-directed film. Then today J.J. himself sent fans into a mania when he posted a photo of a note that seemed to be placed in the interior of Han Solo’s Millennium Falcon, all but confirming the earlier leaks and rumors that the ship would be making an appearance in the new movie. We, like everyone we know, are Star Wars fans and are definitely excited to see the ship that made the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs. And what better way to celebrate than with some detailed and surprisingly accurate Millennium Falcon cakes? Eat your heart out, Buddy Valastro.

