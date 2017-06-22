7 Incredible Festival Foods to Eat at Outside Lands

The massive food and drink lineup for Outside Lands in San Francisco is out, and it is almost too much to wrap your head around. More than 70 restaurants and food trucks offering every conceivable cuisine will set up shop in the Polo Field of Golden Gate Park, August 8 to 10. They’ll be joined by some of the Bay Area’s premiere ice cream makers, chocolatiers, and more than 50 breweries and wineries. You can check out the full lineup here, but if you are headed out to the festival here are seven dishes you should try to get your hands on. And if you aren’t headed to the festival, you can just gawk at the pictures.

Chicken and Waffles at FarmerBrown’s Little Skillet

Who says this is a dish that can’t travel well?

Margherita Pizza at Del Popolo

This comes from one of the only food trucks we’ve ever seen with a wood-fired grill built into it.

Griddled French Toast at Il Cane Rosso

Just the thing to soak up the hangover after the first day of the festival.

Poke at Pacific Catch

Definitely refreshing if you’re spending nine hours outside.

Porcini Doughnuts at Rich Table

Take your classic fried festival fare and dress it up with umami.

Beer Sausage at Rosamunde

A classic offering from one of San Francisco’s most famous meat purveyors.

BBQ Oysters at Woodhouse Fish Co.

If it’s possible to find something better than a raw oyster, it might be a grilled one.

Related: 20 Reasons It's OK You're Missing Coachella This Weekend

Top 10: Picnic Recipes

San Francisco's Best Foodie Street