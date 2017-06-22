7 Ice Cream Flavors Full of Holiday Spirit

The temperature might consistently be between freezing and “no way am I going outside right now,” but that doesn’t mean the best ice cream makers in the country are giving up on frozen desserts. Here, seven must-try holiday ice cream flavors from cranberry chip to a boozy mint delight inspired by Santa.
1. Butter Roasted Chestnuts – Salt & Straw
The Portland/L.A. creamery is always pushing boundaries with its flavor combinations. For the holidays season they blended brown butter and roasted chestnuts for a cold version of a Christmas classic.
2. Winter Cranberry Chip – McConnell’s
Fans of whole cranberries will find plenty of them in here.
3. Middle West Whiskey Eggnog – Jeni’s
Jeni Britton-Bauer uses Michelone bourbon distilled in her home state of Ohio for a spiked treat.
4. Land of Milk and Honey – Three Twins
A Hanukkah-themed flavor good for topping latkes, if you’re that sort of person.
5. Sweet Potato Pie – Southern Craft Creamery
Save yourself some baking effort at holiday dinner and ditch the real pie for the ice cream version.
6. Santa’s Night Cap – Ample Hills
Chocolate peppermint ice cream with a boost from a hit of peppermint schnapps.
7. Pumpkin – Blue Marble Ice Cream
Now that we’ve gotten some space from pumpkin spice mania, we’re ready for a pint from Brooklyn made with actual pumpkin.
Related: FWx Stocking Stuffers
FWx Gift Guide
7 of the Best Crazy Candy Cane Flavors