7 Ice Cream Flavors Full of Holiday Spirit

The temperature might consistently be between freezing and “no way am I going outside right now,” but that doesn’t mean the best ice cream makers in the country are giving up on frozen desserts. Here, seven must-try holiday ice cream flavors from cranberry chip to a boozy mint delight inspired by Santa.

1. Butter Roasted Chestnuts – Salt & Straw

The Portland/L.A. creamery is always pushing boundaries with its flavor combinations. For the holidays season they blended brown butter and roasted chestnuts for a cold version of a Christmas classic.

2. Winter Cranberry Chip – McConnell’s

Fans of whole cranberries will find plenty of them in here.

3. Middle West Whiskey Eggnog – Jeni’s

Jeni Britton-Bauer uses Michelone bourbon distilled in her home state of Ohio for a spiked treat.

4. Land of Milk and Honey – Three Twins

A Hanukkah-themed flavor good for topping latkes, if you’re that sort of person.

5. Sweet Potato Pie – Southern Craft Creamery

Save yourself some baking effort at holiday dinner and ditch the real pie for the ice cream version.

6. Santa’s Night Cap – Ample Hills

Chocolate peppermint ice cream with a boost from a hit of peppermint schnapps.

7. Pumpkin – Blue Marble Ice Cream

Now that we’ve gotten some space from pumpkin spice mania, we’re ready for a pint from Brooklyn made with actual pumpkin.

