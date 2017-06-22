7-Eleven Is Giving Away All the Slurpees Tomorrow and Even More Stuff Next Week

If you’ve ever dreamed of robbing a convenience store but lack any sort of criminal instinct, the next week will be as close as you’ll ever get.  7-Eleven is giving away all sorts of free stuff from July 11th to July 18th to celebrate the store’s 88th birthday.

The celebration begins this Saturday when anyone who hits up a 7-Eleven between the hours of 11am and 7pm can get a free small Slurpee.  (Maybe see if you can hunt down a Faygo or Sour Patch one.)  Then for the next seven days beginning July 12th, every time you buy a Coffee, Chillers Iced Coffee, Slurpee or Big Gulp and scan your 7-Eleven app, you get a 7-Select food or drink under $2 – things like sriracha popcorn or jellybeans… or more Slurpees!

Why would 7-Eleven feel comfortable giving away all those free frozen drinks?  Well, here’s a fun fact: According to USA Today, back during free Slurpee day in 2010, despite giving away over 4.5 million free Slurpees, sales of Slurpees for the day were also up 38 percent!

Let that be an important economic reminder to you: The people at 7-Eleven are geniuses.

