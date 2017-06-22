7 Comforting Cupcakes to Help Us All Recover from the End of Crumbs

The era of the cupcake has been on life support, but this could be its death knell. Crumbs bakery, one of the titans of the cupcake industry, announced today that it is closing all of its stores. Even after closing nine of its 48 shops over the past two years, Crumbs still had bakeries in 11 states and the District of Columbia.

There has been a move away from cupcakes over the past several years, along with predictions of the bursting of the cupcake bubble as early as 2011. Still, the demise of Crumbs is noteworthy because of its place as one of the originators of the cupcake craze. Along with a handful of other shops like New York’s Magnolia Bakery and Los Angeles’ Sprinkles, Crumbs had every executive assistant in the country pleading, “What do you mean you’re out of red velvet?” into the phone. There are still hundreds of cupcake bakeries left in America, but with new desserts like the Cronut and the Churro Ice Cream Sandwich capturing our attention, the cupcake may be left as a relic of a simpler time (until an opportune revival in a few years). Until then, as a salute to the candy-topped bombs sold at Crumbs, here are some fun cupcake recipes to make on your own.

If cupcakes are going out, go out big by dumping peanuts, chocolate and marshmallows on top.

We always thought strawberry cupcakes got short shrift when it came to colored desserts, because of red velvet. Here’s your chance to give them their due.

The cake is rich enough you won’t even need the heaping scoops of frosting that come on most commercial cupcakes.

Reimagine your childhood lunch in cupcake form.

Gluten-free for the gluten conscious.

Don’t let the vegetables fool you, this is still a cupcake.

Oh, you wanted something decadent that you can pretend you won’t be able to finish? Here you go.

