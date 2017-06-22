6 Super Bowl Skins to Snack on This Weekend

So often skins are an afterthought. Except for Hannibal Lecter, everyone wants to just peel them off and throw them out. But one eater’s trash is another’s perfect snack food. And if there is one place skins belong it is at a Super Bowl party. After wings, nachos and beer, it’s the fourth major food group. Here, six skins to try:

1. Potato Skins with Broccoli Pesto

A change to the classic typically loaded down with cheddar, sour cream and bacon. These use tons of fresh herbs and citrus.

2. Sweet Potato Skins

The Food Babe piles her sweet potatoes high with freshly made guacamole and sliced jalapeños.

3. Zucchini Skins

The Hungry Girl blogger gets healthy with her skins and goes with loaded zucchini.

4. Chicken Skin Crisps

Chef Matthias Merges makes chicken skin chips that don’t need dip. Between the garlic, mustard and togarashi on top, they pack plenty of flavor on their own.

5. Fish Skin Bacon

Wait, wait, wait—don’t leave. We promise this only sounds weird. The Whole Fish author Maria Finn’s recipe for transforming fish skin is a great way to get some culinary mileage out of something you would almost certainly throw away.

6. Turkey Cracklins

Momofuku’s David Chang came up with this incredibly easy, alternate version of chicharrones. Pop them in a bowl and watch them disappear.

