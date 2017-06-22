6 Recipes that Would Benefit from a Sprinkle of Powdered Alcohol

UPDATE: The Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau says they issued this approval "in error."

Love being drunk but hate drinking? Powdered alcohol is for you. A new product called Palcohol has been approved by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau, and it’s gotten a lot of people very excited. Six variations are planned: two straight powdered liquors (vodka and rum) and four cocktails (Cosmo, Mojito, Powderita—their version of a Margarita—and Lemon Drop). While you could certainly mix it with water and have a cocktail that’s as easy to make as Kool-Aid, Palcohol may have uses in food as well. According to its creators, Palcohol imparts no alcohol flavor to food, so presumably your new literal-take drunken noodles won’t taste disgustingly boozy. We don’t understand how this is possible, but we’ll take them at their word for now. Palcohol’s creators don’t expect the product to be commercially available until fall and they will not be releasing any samples, so we’re left to just imagine the dishes we could spike with a pinch of magic dust.

Note: Just like liquid alcohol, powdered alcohol will burn off with exposure to heat during cooking. Add your Palcohol to finish the dish.

Charred Corn Salad with Mint, Parsley, Cilantro and Mojito powder

Have you ever thought: I love my corn salad, but I wish it made me drunker? Sure you have.

Juniper-and-Vodka-and-More-Vodka Cured Gravlax

Use a dash of vodka powder instead of salt and you’ll have a hell of a topping for your morning bagel.

Jerk-Rum Chicken

Add just enough rum powder before serving so that everyone who eats it will act like a jerk.

Lemon Drop Lemon Puddings with Candied Lemon Zest

This may actually be the best use of a Lemon Drop in our opinion.

Endive-and-Grapefruit Salad with Pistachio-Cosmo Vinaigrette

A bright salad like this deserves the bright pink punch of a Cosmo.

Strawberry Powderita Granita

The name powderita sounds gross to us, but we’re sure it will get the job done. Plus, we’ll eat anything that rhymes.

Related: Cooking with Beer

Baking with Spirits

11 Ways to Become Besties with Your Bartender