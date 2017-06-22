6 Recipes to Make with Cricket Flour, the Best Ingredient on 6 Legs

As fans of the coming insect gastronomy revolution, we were excited to see a lengthy piece in the New York Times over the weekend on entrepreneur Megan Miller and her cricket baking company, Bitty Foods. Since we first wrote about her cricket flour cookies, Miller has picked up a new celebrity investor in chef Tyler Florence, and is up to selling thousands of cookies a week from her San Francisco bakery.

In addition to the prebaked goods, Bitty Foods is also selling bags of its cricket flour online. As the Times points out, cricket flour is quite a bit more expensive than traditional all-purpose ($1 an ounce versus about $1 a pound), but Miller expects the price to drop as food-grade crickets become more plentiful. The gluten-free, high-protein flour somewhat makes up for its price with ease of use—it can act as a 1:1 replacement in any baking recipe. Here, some suggestions.

We haven’t tried a criscuit yet, but starting the day with a high-protein, sustainable take on a biscuit sounds like a great idea.

This gluten-free recipe uses agave nectar in place of sugar and a little canola oil instead of butter. Add some healthy bugs and you’ve got an energy-packed snack.

Ideal for an early cricket flour experiment, these cookies have a strong clove flavor.

Make sure you use the plumpest dried apricots you can find in this recipe. Don’t worry as much about the plumpness of the crickets.

With orange marmalade brushed on top and ginger in the mix, these scones have a similar flavor profile to Miller’s orange ginger cookies, which were our favorite during her TedX talk back in March.

Miller recommends citrus zest in cricket recipes and these lemony pancakes pack a nice amount of it.

