If you are making the wise choice not to drop $800 in order to spend New Year’s at a 20-year-old cash grab by Paramount Pictures, we applaud you. It means you may well be headed to a New Year’s party and we know you don’t want to show up empty handed. Someone is definitely already bringing Champagne and you don’t want to be that person who shows up with a bag of Doritos. Carting food across town to a party can be difficult though—it could get jostled, it could get cold, it could get sat on by a drunk guy on the train. But if you make one of these travel-friendly dishes you’re guaranteed to arrive with your food intact and your friends impressed.

A little hot, a little sweet, these will keep for two days, so you can be sure to make them well ahead of the party.

No one ever failed by bringing bacon and avocados to a large social gathering.

We know the resolutions to eat healthier start on Friday, but these little wasabi-packed bites are surprisingly high in calcium, so you can feel good about eating them.

Make anything in a mini muffin pan and it becomes extra portable. The fact that the thing in your mini muffin pan is mac and cheese is just an extra bonus.

Looking for an easy dessert post Champagne toast? These bars fit the bill. Check out our own Katie Quinn’s step-by-step tutorial on how to make them.

According to Georgian pastry chef and pimento cheese connoisseur Angie Mosier, the secret to this dip is high quality sweet onions like Vidalia or Walla Walla.

