6 Magical Ways to Use a Microwave in Honor of the Wonder Years Reunion

Television viewers have been all atwitter over the Wonder Years reunion. Kevin, Winnie and the entire Arnold family got together to take some selfies and tease an upcoming DVD release this week.

The music (great) and the fashion (questionable) are some the most memorable aspects of the show—not so much the food. That’s probably because so many meals of the late ‘60s and early ‘70s came out of the microwave. But just because you’re making a dish at the push of a button doesn’t mean it has to be bad. Relive the Wednesday nights of your youth with these amazing things to do with a microwave.

Perhaps the airiest cake to ever be microwaved.

Who says great tomato sauce has to come off the stove?

Why wait so long for jerky? A few minutes in the microwave will let you get this done in no time.

A way better snack than those things you buy in the store. Also a great way to get kids to eat vegetables.

It comes with bourbon, so you know it’s good.

Believe it or not, microwave chorizo can be a great crouton alternative.

And as a bonus, here’s a mad genius tip to save money on your herbs with a microwave.

