6 Incredible Coffee Ice Creams Made with Beans from Cult Roasters

June 22, 2017

The New York Times recently hunted down what might be the best espresso milk shake in America at the G&B coffee shop in downtown Los Angeles. It seemed to take the owners of G&B a long time to get their ice cream-coffee balance just right but as with any coffee dessert, the beans are key to success. If you can’t venture to L.A. for a milk shake, you can try to get your hands on these incredible ice creams made with coffee from the country’s top roasters.

Jeni’s Black Coffee  

The Ohio ice cream genius Jeni Britton Bauer mixes Atlanta roasters Batdorf & Bronson’s Guatemala Antigua Finca El Valle with local milk and cream.

Steve’s Iced Coffee and Donuts

Steve’s mixes doughnut chunks with a coffee from Brooklyn cold brewer Grady's. It’s a complete breakfast.

Milk & Honey

This Chattanooga, Tennessee, scoopery uses well-loved Counter Culture coffee in its recipe.

BeardCat’s

The Charleston, South Carolina, sweet shop also uses Counter Culture for a potent, but creamy gelato.

Bubby’s

The bustling New York comfort-food spot makes ice cream with coffee from a rotating selection of premiere roasters like Stumptown, Plowshares and Ritual 

Salt & Straw Coffee and Bourbon

Like most popular things sold in Portland, Oregon, the ingredients in this fusion of caffeine, booze and ice cream are all from PDX: Stumptown coffee, Holy Kakow chocolate and bourbon from Eastside distillery.

