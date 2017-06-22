The 6 Easiest and Most Delicious Ways to Welcome Fall

Don't get me wrong, I love summer. But there is something about the coziness, the crispness and the comfort of fall that wins me over every year. And the best part of this season? The food. Earthy, hearty food with smells of cinnamon and spices. If you aren't a superstar in the kitchen, you can still take part in creating some epic fall dishes. Here are six ridiculously easy fall dishes made to impress.

The only remotely challenging part of this recipe is hacking apart the butternut squash, which, if you simply peel the squash and cut it into smaller sections before dicing, really isn't that difficult. Tossed with cheese and olive oil, this insanely addictive side will make your house smell like autumn.

This dish is made to impress and it is supereasy. Putting on pants and getting yourself to a grocery store to buy figs will be the biggest challenge.

Hot, Buttered Cauliflower Puree

OK. I think I had you at “hot, buttered,” but if there is any doubt, just know that this side is ridiculously decadent. Supercreamy and with a kick of spice, you will want to eat this for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Smoked-Almond Butter with Crispy Rosemary

Everyone will be blown away that you made your own almond butter, but only you will know how incredibly easy it is to do. And everything looks good when garnished with rosemary leaves.

Classic Brown Sugar-Roasted Acorn Squash

Cut the squash in half, load it up with brown sugar and bake. Yup, that easy. This dish works for early fall, Thanksgiving, Christmas and everything in between.

Baked Sweet Potato Chips

I am 100 percent certain that everyone likes chips. These sweet, earthy chips are no exception. Simply baked and sprinkled with salt, I dare you to try to have just a handful.

