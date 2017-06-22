6 Delicious Waffles That Could Never Be Confused with Waffogatos

A hat tip to the folks at Grub Street for defending the Emperor of the Cronut, Dominique Ansel from a recent OC Weekly piece that claims Ansel’s hungry-kid-benefiting Waffogato was actually invented in Costa Mesa, California, two years ago. As proof, there is a photo of something called the “Wafflegato”: a mix of gelato, honey, almonds, espresso and, of course, a waffle. Sure, this sounds pretty good, but we’re just as sure it is in almost no way the same as Ansel’s Waffogato. If you’ll recall, Ansel’s creation features a waffle that is actually made of ice cream and covered in maple syrup espresso. The one thing the desserts do have in common is delicious wordplay. But food puns aren’t patented. Except for Avogato. That’s our avocado affogato. No one may take that.

The Wafflegato is as similar to the Waffogato as any of these, which is to say, not that similar.

Not a Waffogato.

Still not a Waffogato.

Definitely not a Waffogato.

Are you a Waffogato? No. No, you are not.

Whoa, you’re as far away from a Waffogato as possible.

Nice try, cornmeal-and-ricotta waffles. You aren’t a Waffogato.

If you are wondering, this is a waffogato:

