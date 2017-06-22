6 Dauntless Chocolates Cakes to Make for the Divergent Premiere

If the Divergent movie faithfully follows the book, then everyone will leave the theater shaken, excited, pumped up and craving cake. In the book, Tris, the protagonist, is raised in a world where everyone belongs to a faction that dictates how to behave. She is brought up as an Abnegation—a person who believes in selflessness above all. This type of upbringing doesn’t leave a lot of room for indulgent foods, so plain chicken breasts are pretty much the most decadent thing she ever eats until she starts her new life as a Dauntless, someone who values bravery and risk taking and violence. At the Dauntless headquarters, Tris tastes cake for the first time. But this isn’t just any cake: It’s Dauntless cake, which is touted as the best dessert you could ever hope for. As far as we can tell from the book, it comes in multiple flavors but chocolate is the best—just like it is in our world. Here, six deep, dark, incredibly good chocolate cakes to make in anticipation of the cake craving you’ll get from watching Divergent.

1. Molten Chocolate Cakes

Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s supremely rich and chocolaty dessert is in a class by itself.

2. Mom’s Chocolate Cake

This is a real old-fashioned American chocolate layer cake. It’s super moist, super chocolaty and a snap to make.

3. Chocolate Blackout Cake

This phenomenal, high-rising cake is coated in chocolaty cake crumbs.

4. Fudgy Chocolate Layer Cake

The batter contains lots of buttermilk and coffee for an incredibly rich and fudgy cake.

5. Milk-Chocolate-Frosted Layer Cake

This cake is for anyone who loves frosting. The ultra creamy icing is spread liberally over layers of cocoa-flavored cake.

6. Double-Chocolate Bundt Cake with Ganache Glaze

Bundt cake can be heavy and buttery, but this one is light under its silky chocolate glaze.

