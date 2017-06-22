6 Crazy Foods to Satisfy Your Inner 10-Year-Old

Breaking news in the bagel world: A Flamin’ Hot Cheetos bagel now exists, with a little help from a bakery and a 10-year-old.

According to Allison Ewing of BreadHive Worker Cooperative Bakery in Buffalo, New York, the idea for a bagel topped with crumbled Cheetos came about when a 10-year-old neighbor stopped by the bakery. The girl suggested that her snack might make a solid bagel match, and thus the Flamin’ Hot bagel was born.

Inspired by this young inventor, I brainstormed some other crazy childhood snack and food combinations that a 10-year-old might dream up. Surprisingly, many of them already exist. Turns out the culinary world needs to grow up!

1. Cheez-It Mac and Cheese

Creativity is not my strong suit. The first idea that popped into my brain was a mash-up including my favorite childhood snack (and adult guilty pleasure), the Cheez-It. A simple Google search revealed a never-ending list of Cheez-It mac and cheese recipes.

2. Twinkie Hamburger

I decided to think more ridiculous. What about a hamburger with a Twinkie bun? Uh, Philadelphia burger hot spot PYT not only beat me to this idea, they did me one better, unveiling the Deep-Fried Twinkie Burger last year.

3. Broccoli with Doritos Crumbles

What about sprucing up one of childhood’s most dreaded foods: broccoli? Taco Bell has proved that Doritos can make any meal more exciting, leading me to the idea of a Doritos and broccoli combo. Though I was certainly working my way up the originality ladder, I did find a Penne and Broccoli in Doritos Cream Sauce recipe that appears to be very popular.

4. Pixie Stix Milk Shake

Deciding to think sweet, I came up with this sugar concoction. Lo and behold, searching for this combo came up blank, disappointing my inner child. My inner alcohol–loving adult, however, was pleased by the discovery of the Pixie Stix martini.

5. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup & Jelly Sandwich

Now I’m thinking like a 10-year-old. Despite an extensive search, I couldn’t find evidence of anyone trying to make a RPBC&J. I know what I’ll be having for lunch. Or maybe dessert would be more fitting.

I was on a roll…speaking of which…

6. Fruit Roll-Up French Fries

And…checkmate.

