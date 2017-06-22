6 Brand New Foods to Try at Diagon Alley

Last week’s grand opening of Diagon Alley, at Universal Studios Florida, has doubled Harry Potter fans’ opportunities to geek out over the Boy Who Lived. Besides adding new experiences like an escape from Gringotts bank, the Orlando resort has also upped its culinary choices. When the Wizarding World of Harry Potter debuted in 2010, food offerings included butterbeer, turkey legs and muggle delicacies like chicken fingers. Now, Diagon Alley provides a serious improvement.

Here are a few of our newly available favorites:

1. Magical mocktails on draft

With names like Tongue Tying Lemon Squash (fresh-squeezed lemonade with a tart kick) and Fishy Green Ale (not actually fishy, instead it’s minty with little blueberry gel capsules resting on the bottom), you’ll want to sample every last one of the new drinks on tap. Our personal favorite is the delightful, citrusy Otter’s Fizzy Orange Juice with a cinnamon rim.

2. Butterbeer soft-serve

It’s taken a little while, but they have finally figured out the best way to serve butterbeer: put it in ice cream form. So far it’s available only at the newly opened Florean Fortescue’s Ice Cream Parlour, but if anyone else wants to start making butterbeer ice cream regularly we’ll apparate right over.

3. Beef and lamb stew

No trip to pretend-England would be complete without some old-fashioned pub fare. The Guinness stew with beef and lamb brought to mind a holiday feast at Hogwarts.

4. The Ploughman

This platter full of imported English cheeses, Branston pickles and Scotch eggs is not your typical theme park fare. It’s big enough for two, but we might magically eat the entire thing by ourselves.

5. Creative gelato

If butterbeer isn’t your thing, first of all, we’re judging you hard. But you’re in luck, as there are other frozen treats on offer. Among the English-inspired flavors at Fortescue’s are clotted cream, Earl Grey and lavender, and orange marmalade.

6. Colorful elixirs

Take a stroll down Horizont Alley and you’ll be able to mix up your own potion from an assortment of ingredients at Eternelle’s Elixir of Refreshment. You can brew up a Fire Protection Potion (watermelon, peach and strawberry), a Draught of Peace (blueberry, raspberry, cherry and blackberry) or the Elixir to Induce Euphoria (pineapple with a bit of mint).

Related: Cat Cafés? Try Owl Cafés Where You Can Live Out Your Harry Potter Fantasies

The Ultimate Pie Recipe from Game of Thrones

11 Breathless Tweets About the New Harry Potter Story