The 6 Best Ways to Use Leftover Ham this Holiday

Oh the holiday ham, whether you love it or hate it it always seems to make it on the the Christmas dinner table. Those mammoth pre–seasoned roasts decorated with cloves or pineapple slices almost always allow for an abundance of leftovers. Yes, you can make a simple ham and cheese sandwich but why not make something spectacular? These 6 ham and cheese sandwiches will have you demanding a holiday ham even after Christmas.

This crispy ham and cheese sandwich gets a kick of flavor from pimento cheese and cheese sauce and then is topped with a fried egg and more cheese sauce. Whoa…

A super gooey grilled ham and cheese is made with semi-soft cheese and thin slices of your leftover ham.

Eat your ham and cheese for breakfast with these biscuit sandwiches topped with a fried egg.

This open-faced ham and cheese sandwich uses two types of cheese and makes for an impressive appetizer or lunch.

Thin slices of fried ham are topped with deviled eggs and stuffed into an English muffin. It is the gourmet version of your favorite fast-food breakfast sandwich.

Breakfast or lunch? Both. Ham and cheese is transformed into French toast then given a burst of sweetness from slices of Granny Smith apples.

