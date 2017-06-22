The Fourth of July means cookouts and cookouts mean burgers. Regardless of “historical” claims linking the burger to Germany or even the Roman Empire, we here in America claim the burger as our own. In a lot of ways the burger is the perfect embodiment of the American dream—it can be anything you want it to be. So with that in mind, we give you 50 burgers for 50 states.
Alabama – The Scramble Burger
Alaska – Caribou Burger
Arizona – Bypass Burger
Arkansas – Fried Pickle Burger
California – Animal Style Burger
Colorado – Slopper
Connecticut The Original Burger
Delaware –Scrapple Burger
Florida – Frita Cubana
Georgia – Luther
Hawaii – Spam Burger
Idaho – Giant Burgers
Illinois – Steak Burger
Indiana – Paunch Burger
Iowa – Tavern Sandwich
Kansas – White Castle Sliders
Kentucky – Hot Brown Burger
Louisiana – The Cajun Blaze
Maine – Harmon Burger
Maryland — Crab Cake
Massachusetts – Wahlburger
Michigan – Loose burger
Minnesota Juicy Lucy
Mississippi – Slugburger
Missouri – Guber Burger
Montana – Steamed Burger
Nebraska – Runza
Nevada – The Awful Awful
New Hampshire – Gilley’s Burger
New Jersey – North Jersey Sliders
New Mexico Green Chile Burger
New York – Shake Shack Burger
North Carolina – Carolina Burger
North Dakota – Bison Burger
Ohio – Thacker Burger
Oklahoma – Onion Burger
Oregon – Veggie Burger
Pennsylvania – Primanti Burger
Rhode Island – Stanley Burger
South Carolina – Pimento Burger
South Dakota – Nick Burger
Tennessee – Deep-Fried Burger
Texas – Cowboy Burger
Utah – Pastrami Burger
Vermont – Maple Burgers
Virginia – Five Guys
Washington – Salmon Burger
West Virginia Pepperoni Roll Burger
Some West Virginians split open their staple pepperoni rolls—meat and cheese-stuffed buns—and fill them with burger patties.
Wisconsin – Butter Burger
Wyoming – Elk Burger
