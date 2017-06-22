5 Ways to Eat Properly Aged Cheese, While You Still Can

In a new ruling, the Food and Drug Administration is prohibiting cheese makers from aging their creations on wooden boards. Supposedly because the wooden boards are not “adequately cleanable.” According to the cheesemonger and author Gordon Edgar, the FDA has not had an issue with wooden boards for decades, not to mention that cheese makers have been using them for centuries. He says that without appropriate aging on wooden boards, some cheeses will lose their distinctive character, texture and flavor. What’s worse, some cheeses will cease to be available in this country entirely. Comté, for example, cannot actually be Comté without wood aging, due to name protections and production requirements. Issues over name protection are another problem entirely, but this ruling by the FDA could affect the cheeses you eat every day. So while it’s still available, here are some ways to make use of well-made cheese.

Aged goat cheese instead of fresh adds a nice funky flavor.

Creamy, melted Gouda is one of life’s unheralded pleasures.

An international mac with cheeses from France, Holland, Italy and right here in the USA.

Hopefully, the government will never come for our kale.

These fries come with tequila-spiked cheese. Cheese and tequila have been around forever. How has it taken this long for someone to think of this?

