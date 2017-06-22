5 Ways to Devour Avocados for Dessert (Yes, Dessert!)

Our summer of avocado lust continues and today we’re in the mood for dessert. Avocado desserts are just starting to get their due. The lusciously creamy green stuff makes tasty DIY popsicles (blend with coconut milk and freeze), and even pairs well with chocolate. At the James Beard House in New York City, we recently tried an exceptional avocado-shaped-and-flavored ice cream with a dark chocolate pit, made by chef Anthony Lamas of Seviche in Louisville.

To try the trend yourself, here are five avocado dessert recipes from innovative health bloggers.

It will take barely a half-hour of your time to make this raw vegan option from food photographer and stylist Elle Brooks of Modern Veganista.

2. Dark Chocolate Avocado Pudding

Developed by blogger Tess Masters and published on the site Two Peas & Their Pod, this is another incredibly easy recipe. Just put everything in a blender and turn it on. The avocado provides the perfect texture. Click through for a picture of an adorable child with pudding face.

We will be shocked if we don’t see avocado popsicles like the ones by Seeds and Sprouts in supermarket freezer sections soon.

If you have wronged anyone recently, gift them with some of these truffles from Megan at Detoxinista.

Ashley from PractiGanic might be pushing it a little too far with this avocado icing, but we’ll let you decide. Ideal for your next Ghostbusters party.

