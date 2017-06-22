5 Things You Can Cook In The Dishwasher

This piece originally appeared on PureWow.

If there’s one thing we love, it’s efficiency--so a whole meal we can cook in the dishwasher while getting the goo off our cereal bowls? Done.

Here, five recipes that come together right inside your handiest appliance. (And if the idea of soap in your dinner grosses you out, fear not: They all get made inside an airtight canning jar or food vacuum bag.)

ASPARAGUS

Trim 1/4 pound of asparagus and place in a half-quart mason jar with 1 cup water, a pat of butter and some seasonings. Place on the top rack, and set your dishwasher to run a normal cycle.

Get the recipe.

GREEN BEANS

FOOD HACKS

Pretty much the same deal. Cook 1/4 cup of green beans with 1 cup of water and season with salt, pepper and lemon to taste.

Get the recipe.

CHICKEN

THE KITCHN

Place a thin, skinless chicken breast in a half-quart mason jar with a cup of white wine, then add water until the chicken is covered by an inch. Wash and go. (And try not to think too much about poultry juices co-mingling with your water glasses.)

Get the recipe.

SALMON

THE KITCHN

Same idea. Just add lemon and dill.

Get the recipe.

LOBSTER

The ultimate dishwasher masterpiece. Cut a deveined, de-shelled lobster tail in half (find out how to crack it open here), then place it in a mason jar with a stick of unsalted butter. Run through a wash cycle, then invite your friends over for dishwasher lobster rolls.

Get the recipe.

RELATED: 8 Amazing Places to Go in the Caribbean

8 Celebrities Crushing Karaoke

The Only Handbag You Need