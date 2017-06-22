5 Super Easy Holiday Appetizers That Won't Bust Your Pants

This piece originally appeared on Domainehome.com.

Come January, everyone will be tackling health and fitness resolutions head-on. We thought we'd help you get a head start on those goals with five of the easiest, healthiest appetizers ever. Make these simple snacks to serve at any holiday soirees you may be hosting, or bring them as your contribution to parties you’re attending. You and your waistline will be so happy you bookmarked these ideas!

PHOTO: That Winsome Girl

This single-ingredient appetizer is as easy and healthy as they come. Crispy edamame, topped with a sprinkling of shredded parmesan, is packed with protein and flavor so you'll stay fuller longer while satisfying your salty craving.

PHOTO: Buttercup and Bourbon

This simple, seasonal crostini involves the sweet and savory combination of roasted butternut squash with creamy goat cheese, dried cranberries, and rosemary.

PHOTO: Sunday Morning Banana Pancakes

You can't get a more visually pleasing and healthy appetizer than individual crudite cups filled with white bean hummus. It's vegan to boot.

PHOTO: Mesa Maris

For a heartier, but just as healthy, take on bruschetta, swap tomatoes for grilled eggplant. Or, lose the bread altogether and let the eggplant medallions be your canvas. Less calories, more antioxidants, and just as delicious.

PHOTO: Carslbad Cravings

The kick of jalapeño peppers is cut by the smooth and creamy mix of feta in this insanely delicious, seven-minute dip.

