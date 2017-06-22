5 Stunning Yet Simple Recipes for Your Labor Day Cookout

FWx Editors
June 22, 2017

Light ‘em up people. We’re coming up to the last real weekend of the summer. It's time to finish those summer bags of charcoal in the old Weber or eek out the little bit of gas you have left in the tank. A pro steak, a fancy burger or charred greens—these easy recipes will let you focus on relaxing this weekend.

1. Lamb Chops with Rosemary and Garlic

Eric Ripert actually likes to grill these on a piece of slate heated on the grill. We’d recommend you make a quick stop by the hardware store after you go to the butcher.

2. Grilled Radicchio

Grilled salads are happening everyone, get on board.

3. Gorgonzola Cheeseburgers with Pancetta

If a bacon cheeseburger grew up, this is what it would be.

4. Strip Steaks with Onion Wedges

A little secret from grill master Tim Love: rub an onion on your grates for some extra flavor.

5. Grilled Glazed Salmon

Add some apples, bacon and buns and you can also turn this simple recipe into a kick-ass fish sandwich.

