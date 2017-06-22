5 Simple Sexy Recipes for a Romantic Evening

June 22, 2017

Valentine's Day can be a challenge—there is so much pressure on making everything perfect. The easiest and most effective way to a romantic night is to remove all of the pretense and unnecessary gifts and just create a simple, romantic meal. These five recipes are ridiculously easy to make, and they are also aphrodisiacs. So, you know...start aphrodeezing.

1. Oysters on the Half Shell with Rosé Mignonette (above)

Oysters scream sexy. All of the naturally occurring zinc and dopamine will make for a healthy love life. And the rosé mignonette will add that special pink-boozy touch that's very needed on Valentine's.

2. Guacamole with Tequila and Lime

It may not look totally sexy, but just stick with us on this one. You can easily whip this recipe up in front of your date and then proceed to feed it to them. Impressive and romantic! Plus that shot of tequila will provide some liquid courage.

3. Seared Scallops with Orange and Vermouth

This looks complicated but is actually quite simple. A quick sear, and these scallops will melt in your mouth—and your date's—with their rich vermouth sauce.

4. Salami and Fig Crostini with Ricotta

Figs are an ancient aphrodisiac, and when combined with rich salami and ricotta, they are the perfect way to start a romantic meal. If all goes well, it may actually be the meal.

5. Warm Chocolate-Almond Sauce

Chocolate: the no-fail way to bring sexy back. Pour this over strawberries or ice cream…or not...

Happy Valentine's Day!

