It’s almost unfathomable, but Arnold Schwarzenegger is still putting out movies on the regular. His newest, Sabotage—in which he plays the cigar-smoking leader of an elite DEA squad who is pretty good with a machine gun—comes out Friday. And if you visit his IMDB page, you'll see that he has five more in the works. To pay homage to the grand old man of the action movie, here are some recipes that utilize ingredients of a certain vintage.

Aged Negroni

A regular Negroni is Conan Arnold—strong, raw, undeniably European in origin. A barrel-aged Negroni is Sabotage Arnold—refined, smoky and unexpectedly satisfying.

Edamame Fried Brown Rice

Like Arnold, the rice is old (day-old, anyway). But like Terminator, Terminator 2, Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Terminator: Salvation, Terminator: Genesis—this list will probably get a lot longer—you can just keep remaking it.

Caramel Croissant Pudding

The croissants are stale, the dish is sweet. Think of this as Arnold in Junior.

Aged Gouda Biscotti

This proves you can put aged ingredients into unexpected places. If you think about it, that’s how Arnold ended up as the governor of America’s third-largest state.

Halibut with Brown Butter and Aged Fish Sauce

Something you might not expect to be better aged, like Arnold’s stint in The Expendables 2.

Remember, just because something is past its prime doesn’t mean it’s not good anymore.

Also remember: Arnold Schwarzenegger is one of the most awesome people ever.

