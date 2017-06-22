5 Pasta Recipes with 5 Ingredients

Spinach Pasta Carbonara
Looking for an easy weeknight dinner? Aside from pantry staples like salt, pepper and olive oil, these delicious pastas are made with just 5 ingredients.

1. Spinach Pasta Carbonara
"This epitomizes the beauty of few-ingredient cooking," says Claire Robinson.

2. Spaghettini with Mushrooms, Garlic and Oil
This simple pasta features sautéed mushrooms.

3. Fusilli with Creamed Leek and Spinach
Ready in just 25 minutes, this vegetarian pasta couldn't be easier.

4. Tortellini with Garlic Sage Butter Sauce
Leaves of fresh sage sautéed in golden-brown butter form a classic Italian pasta sauce.

5. Baked Four-Cheese Spaghetti
This intensely cheesy dish is "my mother's version of macaroni and cheese," says chef Marc Murphy.

